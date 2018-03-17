Tenants trapped after four storey building collapses in Ruai

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 09:13, Updated March 17th 2018 at 09:59 GMT +3

Debris of the collapsed building. Humanitarian agencies are on location to help with the rescue efforts. [Courtesy]

Barely 48 hours after a five storey building under construction in Juja, Nairobi collapsed, another has on March 17 caved-in in Ruai estate near the Eastern bypass.

An unknown number of people are feared to be trapped in the debris as concerted rescue operations are ongoing.

On March 15, Nairobi county government authorities and police warned residents – particularly in the informal settlements – to vacate houses marked for demolition to avoid disasters.

The increasing collapses have been blamed on the ongoing heavy rains even as construction standards continue to be questioned

More to follow.