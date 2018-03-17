Omtatah arrested at courts Previous Story
Tenants trapped after four storey building collapses in Ruai

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 09:13, Updated March 17th 2018 at 09:59 GMT +3
Debris of the collapsed building. Humanitarian agencies are on location to help with the rescue efforts. [Courtesy]

Barely 48 hours after a five storey building under construction in Juja, Nairobi collapsed, another has on March 17 caved-in in Ruai estate near the Eastern bypass.

An unknown number of people are feared to be trapped in the debris as concerted rescue operations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Student drowns, road cut off as floods sweep through area

On March 15, Nairobi county government authorities and police warned residents – particularly in the informal settlements – to vacate houses marked for demolition to avoid disasters.

The increasing collapses have been blamed on the ongoing heavy rains even as construction standards continue to be questioned

More to follow.

