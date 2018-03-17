Motorists in affected areas warned against speeding

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 20:16 GMT +3

Anne David and Wambua Mulwa, pupils at Ivusya primary school in Mwingi East sub county stranded on the banks of flooded Enziu river on March 16, 2018. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

The weatherman has issued a flood warning for low lying areas as heavy rains are expected to continue for the next three (today, Sunday and Monday).

Motorists in affected areas have also been warned against speeding due to poor visibility likely to be experienced due to heavy downpour expected to hit the 50mm mark. Flooding is expected in urban areas with poor drainage systems and other blocked water ways.

The Kenya Meteorological Department warned that Makueni, Machakos and Kitui will be most affected today, followed by Kitui and Tana River tomorrow.

Swollen by days of heavy rains, rivers in affected areas are expected to reach their peak, with the weatherman asking people not to walk in moving water or drive through it because it can be deeper than it appears.

On Monday, people living in areas within Narok, Taita Taveta and Kwale should take precaution to avoid calamities due to heavy downpour.

“There will be rains in Nairobi but not as heavy as what was witnessed on Thursday. However, the soil is already saturated due to previous rain and flooding is likely to take place in Nairobi, Narok and southern parts of Kajiado County,” said Kenya Meteorological Department Director Peter Ambenje.

In an alert issued by the Meteorological Department, a wet weather spell is expected today in Western counties, South and Central Rift Valley, Southeastern, Northern (Isiolo and Samburu), and Central parts of Kenya including Nairobi.

Tomorrow and Monday, the heavy rains that started few days ago will continue pounding the Coastal region, Central, Western and Southeastern lowlands.

Thunderstorm prone areas include Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Nyanza and parts of Rift Valley. “Those in lightening prone areas should avoid sheltering under tall trees or next to grilled windows and walking in open fields when it is raining,” he added.

