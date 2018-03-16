NASA chiefs hold talks in Karen without Raila (photos)

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 12:14, Updated March 16th 2018 at 12:36 GMT +3

NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, (centre), Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula (right). [Paul Mutua, Standard]

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals held talks in Karen, Nairobi on Friday.

Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) a day after ODM launched a bid to kick out the Senate Minority Leader (Wetang’ula).

The aftershocks of the Raila-Uhuru Kenyatta fence-mending continue to rattle the political landscape.

On Thursday March 15, NASA minority Whip Sen Mutula Kilonzo Jnr wrote to the Speaker of the Senate communicating a decision by ODM seeking to replace Senator Wetang'ula as the House's minority leader with Siaya Senator James Orengo of ODM.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka acknowledged receipt of the letter from Senator Kilonzo and found that Wetangula had been validly removed from the office of The Senate Minority Leader.

The Speaker, however, noted that the ODM Parliamentary Group, an organ of the NASA Coalition, was an unknown entity to the Senate and that the requirements of Standing Order 20(5) had not been met accordingly.

So, according to the Speaker, "the removal of Moses Wetang'ula as senate Minority leader, though valid, stands suspended and will not take effect."

Lusaka concluded that the NASA coalition had to elect a senator in the in the manner provided by Standing order 20(1) and provide minutes proving that this decision has been made in writing to his office by the Senate Minority Whip.

Meanwhile, on the floor of the house, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo- Marakwet) asked Wetangu’la to defect to Jubilee where his debating skills would be appreciated.

“He can cross the floor as early as Tuesday next week, I will create a seat for him somewhere here.”

Murkomen told Wetangu’la that there was no need to force himself on people who did not love him.

