At least six killed, several displaced in flash floods after heavy rains

Vehicles are filled by water in Nairobi industrial area after a heavy downpour. [Photo by Willis Awandu/Standard]

At least eleven people were killed and scores of families displaced as raging floods wreaked havoc in several parts of the country

And weather experts have warned Kenyans to brace for more rainfall in the next five days.

Parts of the country, including Nairobi, are set to experience heavy rainfall of more than 50mm today, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

“Wet weather spell which is being experienced is expected to continue over several parts of country for the next five days,” said Met director Peter Ambenje.

In Mwingi, three people who were in lorry ferrying charcoal were swept away by flooded River Enziu in Mwingi East.

According to Mwingi East OCPD Paul Munene, the lorry had eight occupants, but four escaped before it was swept away.

Elsewhere, four people were swept away by floods following heavy overnight downpour in Isiolo town. Senior Assistant County Commissioner Otieno Okich said a boda boda rider and two pupils he was carrying to a school in Kulamawe Estate were swept away by the floods.

A fourth person was swept away at Sokoni and his body recovered at Kambi Odha at around 10am yesterday.

Mr Okich said rescue teams are searching for bodies of the boda boda rider and the two pupils.

In Narok, a boda boda operator drowned and a newly-constructed bridge swept away following a heavy downpour.

Some tourist lodges were also submerged at the world-famous Masai Mara Game Reserve.

The motorcyclist was swept away by floods in Narok town while trying to cross the swelling waterway on Tuesday night.

Area OCPD Joseph Kisombe said the motorcyclist identified as Titus Kitikot, 28, was rushing to pick a customer when the incident happened at Nkoitoi.

In Kajiado, two people drowned during a heavy downpour. Kajiado County Commissioner David Kipkemei said one pupil in Kiserian died after being swept away while crossing a stream while a man’s body was found in Enkirgirri River at around midday.

Elsewhere in Makueni, the body of a man was retrieved from a septic tank in Wote town after a heavy downpour.

A storm destroyed schools, rendered many locals homeless with most roads becoming impassible.

In Kajiado, Isinya Bridge was closed for close to three hours yesterday morning due to flooding.

And in Nairobi, most roads were flooded following heavy rains yesterday morning. Poor drainage worsened the situation. Some of the affected sections were Kipande Road, Ojijo Road, Limuru Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Brookside Drive, Mombasa Road and Racecourse Road near Nairobi River, Ngong Road, Globe roundabout, Uhuru Highway, Ralph Bunche Road and sections of Thika Road.