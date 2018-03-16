Effects of Uhuru- Raila handshake cost Wetangula his seat

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3

Senator Minority Leader Moses Wetangu’la; ODM party wants to replace him with Siaya Senator James Orengo. [Photo/Standard]

The unity of the National Super Alliance (NASA) was jolted yesterday following reports of plans to remove Moses Wetang'ula from the Senate Leader of Minority position.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has earmarked his deputy, Siaya Senator James Orengo, to take over.

But Mr Wetang'ula has vowed to go down fighting, warning ODM, which has 20 senators against the combined seven of other NASA affiliate parties - Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and Wiper - that there will be political consequences for his removal.

Messy divorce

“If you want divorce, it will be messy, noisy and not easy," Wetang'ula declared in the Senate yesterday, when the plot to oust him was made public.

According to a pre-election agreement lodged before the 2017 elections, the coalition can only be dissolved if at least three parties opt out.

In the event that Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya opt out, the alliance would officially be over.

Political pundits say Raila's party would not mind a collapse of the coalition to get itself out of a legally binding agreement that excluded Raila and ODM from fielding a presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election.

Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang'ula have demanded that ODM respects this agreement so that one of them can have a turn at the presidential race under the coalition.

While tension in NASA has been simmering for some time, things fell apart yesterday when Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka informed the House of the ODM Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting on Tuesday that resolved to replace Wetang’ula with his deputy, Mr Orengo.

Rattled by the happenings, Wetang'ula lashed out at ODM, daring the party to replace him.

He also dismissed any notion ODM holds a majority in NASA, insisting that the parties recognised in the Senate are the Opposition coalition, Jubilee, Kanu, Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) and one independent member.

“That majority of 15 is not a majority in law. It is a majority of a section of the coalition. For legitimacy, I am telling my colleagues, I am going nowhere. I was not invited in NASA. I am a founder of NASA and also a founder of CORD (Coalition for Reforms and Democracy),” he affirmed.

“Anybody playing games should be cautious. I can play it. I represent people. Nobody can belittle me in this house. If you want to be frontal, I will fight you ‘Mundu khu Mundu’, (man to man) I take great exception to the conduct of the deputy and those who supported this,” he warned.

But Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang told Wetang'ula off for his assertions that ODM had stabbed him in the back.

“Senator Wetang'ula has been a leading light in the nation until January 30. He led us well but we need someone to lead us even better. We need a leadership change at a time there is political flak,” Mr Kajwang said.

“Politics is noisy and it’s inevitable. Let the minority candidate convince members, and you cannot lead by force,” he added.

Meeting minutes

According to the minutes, the First Senate ODM PG Meeting held on March 14, 2018, at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nairobi, 15 members, with five others listed as absent with apologies, appended their signatures to the decision to remove Wetang'ula.

“The senators resolved to remove the current Minority Leader, in accordance with SO 20(4), and to replace him with Senator Orengo. I am satisfied that the senators constitute a majority of the twenty-seven (27) senators belonging to the NASA Coalition and that all the said senators belong to the Minority Party (which in this case is the NASA coalition,” said Lusaka.

“The criteria and threshold set out in SO (standing orders) has been met and Wetang'ula has been validly removed from the office,” he added.

Lusaka however handed Wetang'ula a temporarily lifeline, ruling that the removal, though valid, stood suspended and will not take effect unless and until a senator has been elected by the NASA Coalition in the manner provided by SO 20(1).

This means the matter has be referred to the coalition principals for deliberation and a formal communication done.

But going by remarks from his colleagues in Senate, Wetang'ula's fate is sealed.

“I am a signatory. I agree fully to the ruling. The number is valid to elect same as it is valid to replace. Let the minority retreat as the speaker has ruled and in accordance with the SO,” said Kajwang.

Wetang'ula is already pushing back, arguing that the ODM PG was not NASA PG.

"NASA is a coalition. I am being informed an hour to House sitting of this mischief," he protested.

But senators Ledama ole Kina (Narok) and Judy Pareno (nominated) differed with Wetang'ula's argument.

“It is not true that I came into this Senate through a coalition called NASA. I came here as ODM. Leadership is not given, it is earned,” said Mr Kina.

“The second largest can elect and remove," said Ms Pareno.

Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo/Marakwet) said as much as he sympathised with Wetang'ula’s situation, there was no need to force himself on people who did not want him.