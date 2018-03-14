NASA Supporters in the UK applaud ‘act of Statesmanship’ on Raila-Uhuru pact

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 17:32, Updated March 14th 2018 at 17:53 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when they agreed to unite and work together. [Photo/Standard]

Supporters of National Super Alliance in the United Kingdom have applauded the step taken by NASA leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to agree to work together.

They said Raila’s acceptance to burry hatched and work with Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of the country is characteristic of a true statesman.

ALSO READ: NASA wrangles intensify as ODM talks tough

“It takes a spirit of true statesman to overlook the charged political environment and go against close allies in announcing an end to a generational political rivalry. We truly applaud the two leaders for their wisdom and charisma,” NASA-UK Chairman Kivindyo Ndivo said

Mr Ndivo however said the only way Kenyans will gauge the true spirit of healing the nation is for the two to work as co-Presidents and to effect changes that can guarantee electoral justice, ethnic balance and to curb endemic corruption and borrowing.

He said: “Anything short of this will be a stab in the back for the millions of hopeful Kenyans”

NASA –UK Secretary General Ali Abdi congratulated the two leaders and asked the former Premier to be wary of any rush decisions on the terms of engagement that may put jeopardise his long legacy of fighting for justice and fairness.

Mr Abdi said: “Kenyans have a lot of confidence that Rt.Hon Raila Odinga will deliver just the way he did with the Kibaki coalition government, but he should not rush in signing terms of engagement that are not well thought out that may limit his powers to push for the much needed electoral reforms of our country.”