Ex- MP Lempurkel to face charges of conspiring to commit murder

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 22:08, Updated March 13th 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3
Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel when he appeared in Court facing incitement charges. [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel will be spending the night in police cells as detectives prepare to prefer fresh charges against him.

Laikipia County Police Commander Simon Kipkeu confirmed the arrest saying the former MP is being held on suspicion that he had planned to commit murder.

"Investigations are ongoing on a conspiracy to commit murder and once complete the suspect shall be arraigned in court".  Said Kipkeu

Mr Lempurkel, a former ODM MP has been arrested on the day a Nanyuki court ruled that he has a case to answer on incitement to violence charges facing him.

