Ukambani leaders rally region to support Uhuru-Raila pact

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 19:18, Updated March 13th 2018 at 19:29 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when they addressed the media at Harambee House, Nairobi (9/3/18) on their unity deal. [Photo: Standard]

A section of Ukambani political leaders have welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga meeting and called upon their people to support it.

The leaders who included former Kitui Senator David Musila, former MPs Gideon Ndambuki, John Munuve, Itwiku Mbai, Regina Ndambuki among others called the meeting “historic milestone” and a step in the right direction for the sake of the nation’s development.

“This historic milestone calls for the unqualified support of all right thinking Kenyans including leaders of all political formations and political parties. We call on the Kamba nation to rally behind this noble historical initiative for the good of our people,” said Musila.

He added: “The politics that has lately characterised our political underdevelopment must be shunned. Gone are the days when one individual appropriated the thinking of a community to themselves.”

The leaders called upon all political leaders, religious and civil society organisations from Ukambani to embrace this “historical opportunity” to lead their people to embrace this new national development.

“We also strongly dissociate ourselves from leaders from the region who are not supporting this historical reality. We invite them to join other Kenyans in this national reconciliation effort as charted by the great leaders,” said Musila adding that individualism is not going to work.

I think the way forward for this country to move forward and forget what has happened.

“We need to form a country that is inclusive, where people can talk, work together and forget tribal hatred as Kenyans,” said Munuve.

Former Kaiti MP Gideon Ndambuki said the country needs unity and reconciliation after a long political and electioneering period.

“Politics came but it’s over now and our nation needs to move forward but we cannot do that if our nation is divided. President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to leave a good legacy of a united nation and that’s why he reached Raila Odinga. Our nation is important than any individual. Businesses are doing poorly and there is no development but we hope this will nowchange,” said Regina Ndambuki, former Kilome MP.

