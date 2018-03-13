President Uhuru nominates Noordin as DPP in new structural changes

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 17:29, Updated March 13th 2018 at 18:05 GMT +3

Noordin Mohamed Haji picked as new Director of Public Prosecutions. [Photo: Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced more changes in his Government naming of more principal secretaries, chief administrative secretaries and ambassadors.

He has also nominated Noordin Mohamed Haji as the next Director of Public Prosecutions to take over from Keriako Tobiko who was named a Cabinet Secretary.

The president also sent to Parliament for vetting and approval of Justice Paul Kihara Kariuku as the Attorney General.

He also sent to Parliament the nomination for vetting and approval of Harry Kimutai as PS Livestock, Alfred Cheruiyot as PS Correctional Services, Prof Fred Sigor as PS Irrigation, Jerome Ochieng as principal secretary ICT, Susan Komen as PS East African Community and John M. Omenge as PS Mining.

“I have appointed the following to the post of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS). Eng. John Musonik (Petroleum and Mining), Hassan Noor Hassan (Sports); and Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi (Environment),” the president said.

He also nominated as ambassadors Richard Titus Ekai, Eng. John Okuna Ogango and Wilfred Machage and forwarded their names to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.

Coincidentally, the president failed to submit to Parliament for vetting the name of Abdikadir Mohamed whom he had nominated last month as the ambassador to South Korea.

Noordin is the National Intelligence Service Deputy Director and has handled several positions since he joined the service. He was among ten candidates who were interviewed by a panel set up to look for Tobiko's successor.

Haji said that having worked as an advocate and investigator he would streamline the operating structure of the office.

“I would redirect the operations of the DPP to ensure more cooperation, especially with investigative arms,” he said.

He said he would also introduce an internal affairs department that would enforce strict ethics. He would also formulate disciplinary rules.

He said employees were leaving the DPP’s office because of poor pay which he promised to look into when formally appointed