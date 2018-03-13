Trump kicks out Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after Kenya visit

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 16:04, Updated March 13th 2018 at 16:42 GMT +3

Rex Tillerson meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta during his Kenyan tour last weekend. [Courtesy]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had replaced U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo.

President Donald Trump has picked Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” Trump said on Twitter.

On Friday March 9 Tillerson held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. Speaking during the meeting, Tillerson said the United States of America would deepen security cooperation with Kenya to fight terrorism as well as seeking peace in Somalia and South Sudan.

The US Secretary of State also called for increased US investment, stronger trade and bilateral ties during discussions with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tillerson said US deeply values relations with Kenya as it commits to stronger security, economic, trade and bilateral ties.

On Saturday , it was reported that Tillerson was suspending his itinerary on an account of illness. Cutting short the visit.

On Monday he cut short his African tour. The explanation was that he was flying back to Washing for an urgent in-person meeting.

CNN however reports the Secretary of State had been asked to step down on Friday.

Such a development of course meant he could not continue with his business.

CNN further reports that President Trump did not consult Tillerson on the unprecedented meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

"I made the decision by myself," Trump told reporters moments ago. The talks will be the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, adds a CNN report.

As Tillerson met Uhuru on Friday, reports say that Trump asked him to step down. It is instructive that Tillerson had earlier maintained that conditions were not yet ripe for negotiations with North Korea.