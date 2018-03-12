Leaders react to surprise Uhuru-Raila unity deal Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Raila Odinga joins NASA co-principals in Athi River meeting

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 13:02, Updated March 12th 2018 at 13:59 GMT +3

Three days after mending fences with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga has joined the three other National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals for a meeting at Athi River as mistrust threatens to tear the opposition coalition apart.

ALSO READ: Leaders react to surprise Uhuru-Raila unity deal

Raila arrived Stoni Athi Resort at midday where some hard talking about the future NASA is certainly on the cards.

After Raila’s Friday meeting with President Kenyatta, the three other NASA principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula   accused Raila of betrayal.

They said they were not party to the Harambee House talks.

On Sunday the trio insisted that Raila Odinga should brief them about the ‘building bridges’ deal with President Kenyatta.

They claimed Raila had not spoken to them since the Friday’s surprise development.

Bad blood between Raila and his NASA bedfellows came out to the fore after they missed his controversial swearing on January 30 after which they were accused of cowardice and betrayal.  

More to follow.

ALSO READ: Raila has not spoken to us - NASA chiefs

RELATED TOPICS:
raila odinga
nasa
nasa co-principals

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Ruto: Give Raila a break

Ruto: Give Raila a break

Wetangula: We will have presidential candidate in 2022

Wetangula: We will have presidential candidate in 2022

Anxiety in Nyanza over future of opposition

Anxiety in Nyanza over future of opposition

Kenyans must fully address what ail us now

Kenyans must fully address what ail us now

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited