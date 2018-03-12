Raila Odinga joins NASA co-principals in Athi River meeting

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 13:02, Updated March 12th 2018 at 13:59 GMT +3

Three days after mending fences with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga has joined the three other National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals for a meeting at Athi River as mistrust threatens to tear the opposition coalition apart.

Raila arrived Stoni Athi Resort at midday where some hard talking about the future NASA is certainly on the cards.

After Raila’s Friday meeting with President Kenyatta, the three other NASA principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula accused Raila of betrayal.

They said they were not party to the Harambee House talks.

On Sunday the trio insisted that Raila Odinga should brief them about the ‘building bridges’ deal with President Kenyatta.

They claimed Raila had not spoken to them since the Friday’s surprise development.

Bad blood between Raila and his NASA bedfellows came out to the fore after they missed his controversial swearing on January 30 after which they were accused of cowardice and betrayal.

More to follow.

