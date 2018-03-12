Woman kills co-wife’s children Next Story
Bungoma Governor releases Sh400 million for bursaries

By Raphael Wanjala | Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 21:35 GMT +3
Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

The Bungoma county government has released Sh400 million for bursaries to students from the region.

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said the funds would benefit 40,000 students in secondary schools and other tertiary institutions.

Mr Wangamati said the devolved government was fully committed to education and promised more funds next year.

“We have compiled a list of about 800 students per ward in the 45 wards in the area and they will receive an increased allocation to enable them continue with their studies,” he said.

Thugs kill watchman and guard dog near Bungoma police station

Student stabs lover to death

Boost as county to set up first commodity exchange

Bungoma wheelbarrow scandal returns to haunt officials

