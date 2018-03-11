State to dispatch team to assess damage raging flames caused to varsity's hostel

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 18:36, Updated March 11th 2018 at 18:43 GMT +3

Energy CS Charles Keter when he appeared before the National Assembly Energy Committee over power bills on Wednesday 31/01/18. [Photo: Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Energy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Charles Keter has said that the Government will dispatch a team from the Department of Public Works to assess the damage raging flames caused to the University of Kabianga’s hostel six.

The entire fourth floor of the four storey multimillion building was extensively damaged after the flames engulfed it on Saturday night.

ALSO READ: High court stops prosecution of lawyer in Wanjigi firearm saga

Personal properties belonging to at least 120 students were destroyed before fire fighters drawn from Finlay Tea Company and Bomet County managed to put out the fire after an intense five hours battle.

“The team from the Department of Public Works is going to assess the damage the fire caused to the hostel so that the Government can provide funding for its repair and allow the occupants to continue with their normal lives,” said Keter after he flew to the university located in Belgut constituency.

Belgut Deputy County Commissioner Jamleck Mbuba said they conducted a successful evacuation and therefore none of the 2,500 students accommodated in the hostel which is the largest in the campus, was hurt during the incident which caused fear and anxiety among the university’s community members.

He added that Criminal Investigation Division had launched investigations to what could have sparked off the fire at the hostel.

“Experts from Kenya Power and the Ministry of Public Works among others also on the site to determine what could have caused the fire and from there we will chat the way forward,” said Mbuba.

Nonetheless, UoK’s Deputy Vice-chancellor in charge of planning, research and Development Prof Marion Mutugi ruled out foul play.

“The fire incident was just an accident. It was contained and there were no casualties. We thank God that the university programs are continuing as scheduled,” she said.

ALSO READ: Jimi Wanjigi’s father skips court session