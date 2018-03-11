Two people linked to Club chairman's killing in Kitale Previous Story
Fire engulfs university hostel

By Nikko Tanui | Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:22, Updated March 11th 2018 at 00:49 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Fire fighters frantically fought to put out a fire which engulfed hostel six at the University of Kabianga (UoK).

The fire whose cause is yet to be established was sparked off at 9pm on Saturday in one of the rooms at the top floor of the four storey building.

The hostel which hosts at least 2,500 students, is one of the largest at the campus in Belgut constituency.

Belgut Deputy County Commissioner Jamleck Mbuba said they had managed to evacuate students accommodated in the hostel.

“I am at the scene and efforts to put out the fire is ongoing. We will provide more information later on,” he said.

[Photo: Courtesy]
