Government gives Sh119m to grow towns

By James Omoro | Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 11:34, Updated March 9th 2018 at 11:43 GMT +3
The county will receive Sh119 million for infrastructure development in urban centres.

The director of administration in the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Mabea Mogaka, announced that the money would be spread over three years.

He spoke when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Cyprian Awiti and his deputy, Hamilton Orata, at the county headquarters.

Governor Awiti announced that the funds would be spent on constructing houses and water and sewerage systems in major towns in the county.

