Vehicles to pay to access SGR stations

By Akello Odenyo | Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 11:17, Updated March 9th 2018 at 11:27 GMT +3
Motorists to pay parking fee at SGR station. [Photo: Courtesy]

Vehicles accessing the Standard Gauge Railway Stations will now be required to pay higher rates for parking.

In a notice given by Kenya Railways, lorries and buses will be charged Sh200 while saloon cars and pick-up trucks will pay Sh100.

Nissans and minibuses will pay Sh150 to access the SGR stations.

The notice, which was effected on Thursday, could lead to an increase in bus fares for vehicles plying that route as motorists seek to recoup the newly introduced parking fees.

