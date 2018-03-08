Court barred from hearing case in which lawyer Muriuki is accused of selling weapons to Wanjigi

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 15:44, Updated March 8th 2018 at 15:54 GMT +3

The High Court in Nairobi has stopped criminal proceeding against a Nairobi based lawyer charged with allegedly selling prohibited firearms to Jimi Wanjigi.

On Thursday, Memba Muriuki failed to appear before a Nyeri court to plead to charges of selling prohibited firearms to the controversial businessman.

Muriuki had been summoned before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo, but his lawyer a Mr Kaberia told the court that the criminal proceedings had been stopped by the High Court in Nairobi.

Inspector General of police( IG) Director of Public Prosecution( DPP) and Chief magistrate Nyeri, has been named as the First, Second and Third respondent respectively.

Kiberia told the court the orders had been obtained on March 7, from Justice Roselyn Aburili.

In her ruling Justice Aburili allowed the lawyer’s application to file a judicial review application in which he is opposing his prosecution within 14 days.

“Leave is hereby granted restraining the first and second respondents or any other officer under their authority from instituting /commencing criminal proceeding, summons, charged or prosecuted in criminal case number 252 pending for plea at Nyeri law courts,” the orders read in part.

The lawyer is faced with four charges of selling three prohibited semi-automatic self-loading military assault rifles to Wanjigi.

Muriuki is alleged to have sold the ammunition's to the businessman on August 12, 2014 and on October 17, 2013 at Armament Limited at Umeme Plaza Nairobi along Naivasha Road.

