Village mourns loss of Prof Tumbo Oeri Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Grandmother killed as wall collapses in Bondo

By Isiah Gwengi | Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 15:47, Updated March 7th 2018 at 15:49 GMT +3

An 85-year-old grandmother died at Minya village South Sakwa location in Bondo sub-county after her mud-walled house fell on her following a heavy downpour in the region last night.

According to the area Chief Mr. Patrick Obilo, the deceased Mama Suslia Olang'o is said to have met her untimely death when the house which had become weak, collapsed following the heavy rains which was accompanied by a windstorm.

ALSO READ: Woman found dead in city hotel room

The administrator, who spoke to The Standard on phone, stated that the granny’s body was found covered under the fallen wall of that house after she is suspected to have sustained injuries which led to her instant death.

 Mr Obilo, who revealed that the elderly woman had been staying alone in that house.

"Her two sons had built their homes away from their parent's home and made it difficult to detect the incident immediately," he said.

He further stated that rescue operation was complicated with the heavy storm.

The administrator, who confirmed the ill-fated incident, stated that the body was discovered by the granny’s grandson a few hours later before he raised alarm after which they called the police.   

The body has since been removed to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary to await post-mortem.

RELATED TOPICS:
death
heavy rains
floods

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Three die in heavy downpour

Three die in heavy downpour

Rains to pause this week as heat peaks

Rains to pause this week as heat peaks

Researchers identify leading cause of newborn deaths in Kenya

Researchers identify leading cause of newborn deaths in Kenya

Motorists stuck in night gridlock for over 14 hours

Motorists stuck in night gridlock for over 14 hours

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited