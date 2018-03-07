Two die after consuming honey in Tharaka Nithi Next Story
Parents warned as fraud hits birth data exercise Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Three pre-school girls drown in seasonal river in Embu County

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 10:17, Updated March 7th 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3

Three pre-school girls are reported to have drowned in a seasonal river in Mutuobare area of Mbeere South, Embu County.

The pupils of Karura primary school ECDE were coming home from school around 4pm Tuesday when they were swept by the flash floods and drowned.

ALSO READ: Hailstones wreak havoc despite Met prediction

Area Nyumba Kumi initiative member Festus Kariuki said two girls were rescued and rushed to hospital where they were checked and discharged.

Kariuki said the incident happened shortly after a sudden downpour that flooded seasonal rivers.

“The five girls who are below six years were trying to cross the river but the current overpowered them and swept them away. Villagers came to their rescue and managed to save the lives of two girls while the other three were retrieved at around 6pm having drowned,” he said.

Kariuki said the bodies were removed to the Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mbeere South OCPD Ahmed Mohammed who was away at the time of accident will issue a press briefing on the same at 11am today.

RELATED TOPICS:
floods
students drown
rivers

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Most rivers in Kenya on deathbed

Most rivers in Kenya on deathbed

Crisis looms as water levels in rivers drop

Crisis looms as water levels in rivers drop

Trailer bursts into flames along highway

Trailer bursts into flames along highway

Two university students feared dead

Two university students feared dead

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited