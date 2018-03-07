Three pre-school girls drown in seasonal river in Embu County

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 10:17, Updated March 7th 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3

Three pre-school girls are reported to have drowned in a seasonal river in Mutuobare area of Mbeere South, Embu County.

The pupils of Karura primary school ECDE were coming home from school around 4pm Tuesday when they were swept by the flash floods and drowned.

Area Nyumba Kumi initiative member Festus Kariuki said two girls were rescued and rushed to hospital where they were checked and discharged.

Kariuki said the incident happened shortly after a sudden downpour that flooded seasonal rivers.

“The five girls who are below six years were trying to cross the river but the current overpowered them and swept them away. Villagers came to their rescue and managed to save the lives of two girls while the other three were retrieved at around 6pm having drowned,” he said.

Kariuki said the bodies were removed to the Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mbeere South OCPD Ahmed Mohammed who was away at the time of accident will issue a press briefing on the same at 11am today.