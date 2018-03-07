Woman hacked to death over macadamia nuts

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 00:17 GMT +3

A family row over the sale of macadamia nuts in Kathunguri village in Kirinyaga ended tragically after a woman was hacked to death by her estranged husband and son.

A mob attempted to lynch the suspects after the woman’s body was found dumped in the family's coffee farm, but the two were saved by the area chief.

The woman identified as Agata Wanjira Njeru, 50, was reportedly in the kitchen preparing supper on Sunday when the duo called her out and attacked her.

Majorly Wambura, a neighbour, said the victim, who was involved in the business of buying and selling macadamia nuts, had complained that her husband and son were frustrating her by stealing her produce.



“Even before the onset of this macadamia harvesting season, the couple had been involved in many domestic rows which we have tried to resolve without success.

“Wanjira was a hardworking woman while her husband and son are well-known alcoholics who depended on the woman’s sweat, hence the endless domestic quarrels,” said Wambura.

Officers from Kianyaga Police Station were called in and picked up the two for questioning.

The body was taken to a private mortuary in Kutus town.