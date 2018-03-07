Two students nurse injuries after being involved in an accident

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

Two secondary school students are nursing serious injuries they sustained in a road accident on Monday afternoon.

The St Theresa's Tartar Girls High School students are admitted at Kapenguria Referral Hospital.

The accident that occurred along the Makutano-Tartar road left Sharon Mutai, 17, with a fractured right knee and Sheila Kiplangat, 15, with a cut on the right leg.

Kapenguria OCPD Anthony Wanjuu said the accident occurred when a car that was being driven on the wrong side of the road knocked a motorcycle carrying the girls. The rider escaped unhurt. "The driver disobeyed traffic rules by driving on the wrong side of the road, leading to the accident.

The driver is now in police custody and will be arraigned soon," said Mr Wanjuu. He said police responded immediately and took the girls to hospital.

"It is a miracle that the rider escaped unhurt and that the girls survived the head-on collision. We will ensure that the motor vehicle driver is punished to serve as an example to others," said Wanjuu.

He urged motorists and other road users to be careful during the rainy season to avoid accidents. The car and motor cycle were towed to the Kapenguria Police Station yard for inspection.