NCIC hunt for musicians who released hate song over Kitui charcoal ban

NCIC chairman Francis ole Kaparo

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is looking for two musicians accused of incitement after Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu banned charcoal trading.

Commission chairman Francis ole Kaparo said the "provocative" song the musicians released recently about the ban was a major concern.

"The musicians will be arrested soon and charges opened against them for releasing a song that it is likely to cause hate between two communities over the controversy surrounding a ban on charcoal trading. We shall deal with them firmly because we have the mandate from Kenyans," Mr Kaparo said.

The controversy emerged after Ms Ngilu banned charcoal trading in the region and ordered the impounding of any vehicle found transporting charcoal from the county.

Last week, NCIC summoned Ngilu to record a statement regarding the ban after local youths set a lorry on fire.

The song is said to be an attack on Ngilu for banning the charcoal business.

Two communities

The singers say in their lyrics that the respect two Kenyan communities have been enjoying should end.

The artistes also cite alleged instances when leaders of one community have betrayed their political allies in the past. The song goes on to taunt the residents of one region in the country.

The video track of the song also shows clips of burned vehicles.

Last week, protesters engaged in day-long demonstrations and blocked the Nairobi-Nakuru highway at Limuru, demanding compensation for the businessman whose lorry was burnt in Kitui.

And yesterday, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua said in a Facebook post: “The song is offensive and distasteful. It's translation and real meaning and objective is to mock one community and deride its members over the ongoing controversy on charcoal burning in Ukambani.”

He said the song contravened Article 33 of the Constitution on freedom of expression and amounted to incitement, violence and hate speech, and was in breach of the KFCB guidelines.

“This video should therefore be suspended forthwith and the two musicians, the producers and distributors arrested and charged with hate speech and incitement to violence,” he added. "The song should not be aired on any media platform or distributed in any frontier."