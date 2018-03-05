Class three boy killed in Homa Bay, dumped in a ditch

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 17:32, Updated March 5th 2018 at 17:40 GMT +3

The body of the class three pupil at Baby Shine Academy was found with no clothes. [Photo: Courtesy]

A class three boy has been killed by unknown people in Homa Bay County.

The body of Milton Onyango was dumped in a ditch in Wadiang’a village, Kaksingri West Location in Suba South Sub County on Sunday.

The body of the class three pupil at Baby Shine Academy in Sindo Township was found with no clothes.

The clothes of the 10-year-old boy were found in a near bush with blood stains.

According to the area Chief Samuel Obado, the child disappeared from their rental house in Sindo on Saturday evening.

Efforts to trace him bore no fruits before the residents found him dead.

The administrator said it was suspected that the minor was killed elsewhere before his body was dumped in the ditch.

“He has physical injuries on the head and this implies he was assaulted with a blunt object which might have caused his death,” said Obado.

He said they had not known intentions of the people who committed the heinous act.

“Blood stains on his clothes and the injuries show element of murder in this matter,” said Obado.

John Kisia, a trader said the death was causing fear to parents in the area.

“We call on police to take legal action against people who committed the offence,” said Kisia.

Homa Bay County Police commander Marius Tum said they had launched investigations into the matter.

“Our officers are on the ground to ensure the bereaved family gets justice,” said Tum.

He urged the residents to co-operate with police in divulging information regarding the incident.

The body was taken to Kirindo Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

