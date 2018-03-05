BREAKING NEWS
Over 700 registrars strike at KNH
Services at KNH paralysed as registrars strike over botched brain surgery

By Nasibo Kabale | Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 11:39, Updated March 5th 2018 at 11:56 GMT +3
The striking registrars have vowed not to return to work until the systematic errors at KNH are solved [Courtesy]

Services at Kenyatta National Hospital have been paralysed after about 700 registrars boycotted work protesting the suspension of their colleagues over the recent surgery mix-up.

According to Kenya Medical Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Ouma Oluga, the systematic failures have led to mishaps in the hospital and it was unfair to suspend their colleagues over it.

He said that coupled with the ongoing lecturers strike the suspension has left them in a difficult position.

“We feel like we are not protected and this thing can now happen to anybody,” he said.

Registrars are doctors who are specialize in different fields and are trained by 264 consultants who downed their tools last week.

