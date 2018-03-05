Nyeri imposes curfew on Boda boda as gangs reign terror

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 10:56, Updated March 5th 2018 at 11:11 GMT +3

The move came after rising cases of gun totting gangs riding on motorcycles [File, Standard]

Security chiefs in Mathira Constituency in Nyeri County have imposed a ban on boda boda operations past 11pm in response to increasing incidents of violent crimes using motorcycles.

A meeting of security officers in the constituency attended by the Mathira West Deputy County Commissioner Charles Monari, Mathira East Deputy County Commissioner Pius Murugu and legislator Rigathi Gachagua resolved to ban the motorcycle from operating late at night.

ALSO READ: Three guards killed as robbers escape with key motor vehicle parts

There are concerns that criminal gangs had taken over the boda boda business to terrorise residents.

In most cases, police said, criminals escaped on the motorcycles after committing offences.

“We are not victimising them (boda boda operators). We want to clearly give an order that after 11pm they have no business idling in Karatina Town,” Mathira West Deputy County Commissioner Charles Monari said.

The administrator cautioned that should the operators fail to self-enforce the directive, the police would be forced to step in.

MP Rigathi Gachagua also talked tough against gangs terrorising residents and pledged to support the move by the police.

“People committing crime will be dealt with ruthlessly. We do not want to see a situation where residents have to close their businesses early because they are worried about their safety,” he said.

The move comes as attacks by gun totting gangs riding on motorcycles are increasing.

In Nyeri Town last month, a couple was held hostage in their home by a gang that was armed with an AK 47 rifle who stole their money and made away with their car.

ALSO READ: Families eke a living from town dumpsite

Three of their accomplices were riding on a motorcycle. The incident came just as another armed motorcycle gang robbed a table banking group.