Dr. Thomas Mutie to act as KNH’s CEO pending investigations into surgery mix-up

| Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 15:53, Updated March 4th 2018 at 16:15 GMT +3

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki (center) flanked by hospital management officials addressing the press on Friday, March 2 following an incident at the Kenyatta National Hospital. [Photo by Jenipher Wachie/Standard]

Dr. Thomas Mutie will now formally take over as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Kenyatta National Hospital replacing Lily Koros.

In a statement by KNH board, Mutie will take over on an interim capacity, pending investigations into a surgery mishap last week.

Dr. Peter Masinde has also been appointed the Acting Director of Clinical Services, replacing Benard Githae, who was sent on compulsory leave. Initially, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki had appointed Dr. John Ong’ech to the same position, which he has since turned down as we may have learnt.

These new changes follow an order by the Health CS who on Friday sent both Koros and Githae on compulsory leave. The two are to remain on leave until investigations are concluded.

In line with hospital procedures, the board committee also announced that it is investigating the incident in which a patient who only required nursing and medication to treat a swelling on the head was instead taken to theatre for brain surgery after a confusion on their identification tags.

The board further said that it will release a report within a week as it commissions an external audit of its sysyems.

Meanwhile, the health CS has come under fire from a section of Kericho legislators who have accused her of playing into the hands of cartels by suspending KNH CEO Lily Koros.

“We are asking the Health CS to revoke the suspension of Koros so that she can preside over the investigations over the circumstances which led to the operation of the wrong patient,” the legislators said.

This comes amid a wave of uncertainty over patient care at Kenya’s largest referral hospital that has been painted in bad light following complaints relating to patient safety and security.

