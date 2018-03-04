Weatherman: Heavy rains to pause on Wednesday, increased temperatures to follow

| Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 15:41, Updated March 4th 2018 at 15:47 GMT +3

The weatherman has said long rains are yet to start, describing the current rains as just a "wet episode." [Courtesy]

Expect more heat after heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms decrease mid-week, the weatherman has said.

The Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts that the sun will shine on Wednesday with temperatures in Nairobi soaring to 31 degrees Celsius.

The long rains are yet to start with Met Director Peter Ambenje describing the current rains as just a "wet episode."

Ambenje said that temperatures after the rains would be slightly on the “higher side” in areas that previously averaged 29 degrees Celsius.

“The temperatures are slightly on the higher side because normally in Kiambu, Nairobi is around 29 to 30,” he said.

Ambenje said that because of cloudiness temperatures were supposed to fall a bit with temperatures traditionally going up to 29 degrees Celsius in February with June, July and August recording around 25 degrees Celsius.

Kenyans have been complaining about increased heat countrywide, however, Ambenje said that currently this is one of the hottest periods in the Kenyan calendar.

“The long rains have not started proper this is a just a wet episode. Normally the dry and hottest period is between around mid-December to mid-March with the highest temperatures normally in February,” said Ambenje.

Ambenje was, however, cautious to categorize the increased temperatures as a “Heat Wave” saying that one occurs depending on “certain conditions.”

“A heat wave can even hit you at 30 degrees depending on other conditions when you have 30 degrees and the humidity is high and the winds are calm, then you can have a heat wave. You can still have 40 without a heat wave,” he said.

According to the met forecast, up to Wednesday, counties in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift will experience rains with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

On Wednesday, there will be sunny intervals with temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius.

The region has counties including Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Transnzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

The same will be experienced in Nairobi and counties in the central highlands (Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi.)

Temperatures here will hit up to 31 degrees Celsius.

Counties in the coastal strip will experience showers over several places with temperatures hitting 35 degrees by Wednesday.

The counties include Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale.

North western (Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu) will also experience rains over a few places and in the afternoon have showers with thunderstorms with temperatures rising up to 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday when sunny intervals are expected.

North eastern counties (Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo) will by Wednesday have temperatures of 37 degrees falling from 38 experienced during the rainy days.

Ambenje said that the high temperatures in this areas are normal.