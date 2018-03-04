Government to write off Sh89 billion sugar factories debts Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

County's oldest newspaper vendor dies

By Eric lungai | Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 23:33 GMT +3

'Vihiga One' a loyal Standard newspaper vendor has died after a long battle with diabetes.

ALSO READ: Four months later, family still hopes for safe return of their mother

Francis Asava, 66, popularly known as ‘Wembe’, has sold newspapers for the past 37 years.

“He would still wake up and come to the streets to sell newspapers despite his failing health,” John Amugune, a Standard Agent at Mbale said.

His daughter, Knight Kageha said her father loved his job. “He sold every copy like it was his last,” Kageha said.

Asava will be buried at his home in Inderi village, Vihiga constituency next week.

RELATED TOPICS:
Vihiga constituency
'Vihiga One'
Standard newspaper
diabetes
Francis Asava
Loyal newspaper vendor

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

To revitalise your life, rethink what you eat

To revitalise your life, rethink what you eat

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited