County's oldest newspaper vendor dies

| Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 23:33 GMT +3

'Vihiga One' a loyal Standard newspaper vendor has died after a long battle with diabetes.

Francis Asava, 66, popularly known as ‘Wembe’, has sold newspapers for the past 37 years.

“He would still wake up and come to the streets to sell newspapers despite his failing health,” John Amugune, a Standard Agent at Mbale said.

His daughter, Knight Kageha said her father loved his job. “He sold every copy like it was his last,” Kageha said.

Asava will be buried at his home in Inderi village, Vihiga constituency next week.