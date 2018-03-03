Meru University student leader Njoroge was shot at close range, says pathologist

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 20:02, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 20:16 GMT +3

Family pathologist Dr Moses Njue says the shooter had the gun pressed against the head Evans Njoroge before firing. [Photo: Courtesy]

The slain Meru University student leader was shot at close range with an intention to kill, an autopsy report has revealed.

Speaking after the two-hour postmortem on the Meru University of Science and Technology student Evans Njoroge, family pathologist Dr Moses Njue said the shooter had the gun pressed against the head of the deceased before firing. He died instantly from the gunshot.

ALSO READ: Postmortem for Meru University student leader delayed

“I am confident that we have done a good job and l believe that there will be justice after the final report is released in two to three weeks’ time. It was an extensive surgery and we found that the skull was damaged and got multiple fractures,” Dr Njue said.

It was also revealed that the killer shot Njoroge at the back of the head and the bullet got out through the forehead near the ear.

The team led by chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, also included Meru pathologist Dr Scholastic Kimani and two other doctors from the Meru Level Five Hospital.

The preliminary report shows the student was, however, shot once but due to the closeness of the pistol to his head, the impact was fatal.

Dr Odour, however, did not comment on the matter.

After the exercise, hundreds of his fellow students were allowed to view the body before the family transported it to Longonot town where he will be laid to rest.

Njoroge, the Secretary General of the Student Council, was allegedly shot dead by a police officer on Tuesday during a protest over fee increase.

His father, Peter Njoroge told The Sunday Standard on Saturday that his son will be buried next week.

ALSO READ: MCAs push for removal of Meru University VC