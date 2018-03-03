MCAs raise alarm after receiving death threats

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 11:33, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 11:38 GMT +3

Homa Bay MCAs Julius Gaya (Central Karachuonyo), Julius Nyambok (Homa Bay Central), Joan Ogada (Kojwach), Juma Awuor (Homa Bay Town East), Ellyphalet Osuri (Ruma Kaksingri) and Michael Nyang’i (Kochia) address journalists, yesterday. [James Omoro, Standard]

Five Homa Bay Members of County Assembly have claimed that their lives are in danger after they received threatening messages on their phones.

The MCAs suspect the message is from a leader of the county assembly.

The message obtained by Saturday Standard read: “You must pay with your blood for disrespecting the leadership of this assembly.”

Juma Awuor (Homa Bay Town East), Julius Nyambok (Homa Bay Central), Joan Ogada (Kojwach), Okuku Miregi (Rusinga Island) and Ellyphalet Osuri (Ruma Kaksingri) fear for their lives and have reported the matter to the police.

Awuor, Nyambok and Osuri recorded statements at Homa Bay Police Station while Ogada and Miregi at Oyugis Police Station.

The Homa Bay Town East MCA said this is the third message he has received since January.

On February 26, he received a message that read: “Please we are warning you, it has come to our notice that you are working with honourable Kaluma to destroy this assembly.

"But let me tell you that we are more ready than you. If you know your life is dear for you, stop discussing leadership of this assembly negatively in any forum. If your team is serious leave Bob alone and you will not remove him and entire leadership of this assembly.”

“I call on the police to investigate and arrest the people who are behind these messages," Awuor said. "I have evidence to prove that some leaders of the assembly are involved in this matter."

Osuri claimed that the county assembly had history of murdering MCAs.

The former Deputy Speaker said such threats should not be taken lightly. “The first Kibiri ward MCA Boaza Ondiek was murdered over wrangles in this county assembly. We don’t want such a scenario to repeat itself in this county,” he said.

Nyambok claimed that the assembly leadership was trying to hide some things from the public and has resorted to threatening leaders.

“These people have barred journalists from entering the county assembly premises. Let the county assembly management tell Homa Bay residents what they are trying to hide from the public,” he said.

Ogada said they were being targeted for fighting corruption.

“We were elected to represent the interests of our people and we will continue to do so under all circumstances," she said.

Kochia MCA Michael Nyang’i and Central Karachuonyo MCA Julius Gaya condemned the threats against their colleagues saying this would impede development in the county.

“I condemn these threats because they will slow down economic growth in Homa Bay,” said Nyang’i.

Gaya accused the assembly management of targeting members who hold dissenting opinions.