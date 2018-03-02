Anger as MCA barred from county assembly

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 1st 2018 at 20:17 GMT +3

Central Karachuonyo MCA Julius Gaya (in crutches) with fellow MCAs at Homa Bay police station. [Photo by James Omoro/Standard]

Central Karachuonyo MCA Julius Gaya got a rude shock when security guards stopped him from entering the assembly.

The vocal MCA, who is on crutches after an accident last year, was blocked from the House on Wednesday afternoon without any explanation.

But the MCA claimed he was being treated that way because he was considered a rebel, for exposing corruption and underhand deals at the assembly.

Mr Gaya arrived at assembly's gate at about 2.30pm, but his efforts to have the gate opened proved futile.

The MCA stayed at the gate for over two hours, attracting the attention of Homa Bay youths who threatened to break the gate to allow him in.Break gat

“We are breaking this gate because this is a legislative house meant for the people we elected,” shouted one of the youths.

This forced the assembly management to seek intervention of police officers.

According to Gaya, the assembly security guards told him that they had instruction from the assembly leadership not to allow him in.

Gaya said he had not received any official communication from the county assembly barring him from the assembly.

Fighting corruption

“We have standing orders in this assembly and nobody has made any official communication that bars me from accessing the assembly premises. This move is illegal,” said Gaya.

He said the action was taken to intimidate him over his efforts to fight corruption and violation of human rights in the county assembly.

MCAs Ellyphalet Osuri (Ruma Kakasingri), Okuku Miregi (Rusinga Island) and Joan Ogada (Kojwach) blamed County Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo for Gaya's predicament.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said Gaya had filed a complaint at Homa Bay Police Station.