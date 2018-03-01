Expect heavy rains, says weatherman

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 10:30, Updated March 1st 2018 at 13:59 GMT +3

Weather experts have warned of heavy downpours in many parts of the country starting today.

In its newest advisory, Kenya Meteorological Department forecast that Nairobi and counties in Western, Rift Valley, Nyanza and the South Eastern lowlands would experience heavy rainfall in the next three days.

The met department further said showers would be recorded in various parts of the country starting yesterday, but warned that this was not the “proper onset” of the long rains season that runs from March to May.

The rains are key to Kenya's farming calendar and are expected to start in late March in most parts of the country albeit at reduced intensity.

“Heavy rainfall of more than 50mm in 24 hours is likely to occur Thursday March 1, 2018 in counties in Western, Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Central including Nairobi area and South Eastern lowlands,” said Peter Ambenje, the Department's director.

Mr Ambenje said heavy rainfall was likely to continue on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th March 2018.

“On Saturday March 3 counties in Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Central and Southeastern lowlands are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall in the afternoon. The rains will reduce in intensity over the eastern, coast and northern regions but moderate rainfall will continue over the rest of the country,” said Ambenje.

Ambenje marked areas of concern as Nairobi, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Muranga, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni and Taita Taveta.

He told urban residents to be on the lookout for flash floods.

Moving water might suddenly appear in dry river beds while soil erosion could occur dry areas with bare soils, he warned.

