Man commits suicide after being conned Sh300,000 by friends

By Antony Gitonga | Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 28th 2018 at 23:57 GMT +3
Police are investigating the cause of the suicide [Courtesy]

A man was found dead yesterday in Mai Mahiu village, Naivasha, hours after being swindled over Sh300,000 by his friends.

The body of the 23-year-old sand trader was found hanging inside his house on Wednesday morning.

Residents suspect he committed suicide. According to the locals, the man had been saving money to buy land but lost the cash to his friends.

Police said they were investigating the link between the man's death and claims that he was conned.

Still in Naivasha, police are looking for a suspect who torched his family's house following a land row.

The suspect is said to have quarreled with his siblings over subdivision of the family land.

