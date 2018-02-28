26-year-old Kenyan arrested in Ghana for trafficking Sh9 million cocaine

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 09:36, Updated February 28th 2018 at 09:55 GMT +3

26-year-old Ivy Mugure Daniel was arrested by anti-narcotics agents in Ghana.

The suspect, Ivy Mugure Daniel was arrested on January 9, 2018 at the Airport while undergoing arrival formalities.

Ghana’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) at the Kotoka International Airport arrested the woman for attempting to traffic cocaine substances, local media said.

According to NACOB officers at Kotoka, Ms Daniel arrived at the airport on board Ethiopian Airline flight.

She was then accosted by officers who asked for her check-in luggage and following a search, a big parcel wrapped with a black polythene material containing an off-white powdery substance weighing three kilogramme was discovered.

A test conducted by the Ghana Standards Authority on the substance proved positive for “speedball”, with an estimated street value of US$ 90,000.00 (Sh9 million).

According to Ghanaian media reports, the suspect admitted attempting to smuggle the package into the country but denied knowledge of its contents.

She claimed ownership of the luggage but explained that one Benson, her boyfriend in Kenya, bought her ticket and gave her the traveling bag to pack her things and meet him in Ghana with the bag.

The woman has subsequently been arraigned before court and placed in prison custody pending trial. Kenyan authorities said they had been informed of the incident.

An official aware of the case said the seized drugs were packaged in Nairobi.