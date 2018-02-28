Radical bill pushes for one-term President Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Court to give ruling in case challenging Governor Ali Roba’s election

By Standard Reporter | Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 07:59, Updated February 28th 2018 at 08:04 GMT +3
Governor Ali Roba

Mandera voters have their eyes trained on the big decision Wednesday when a petition challenging the election of Governor Ali Roba will be decided at 9am at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi before Justice Fred Ochieng’.

The Jubilee Governor is serving his second term and went against the will of elders defying the odds to be declared victorious on the August 8, 2017 polls.

ALSO READ: Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi election upheld

Roba, 42 is a pilot and seeking his election to be upheld. He is represented by Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Issa Mansour.

Former PC Hassan Noor Hassan of EFP moved to court to challenge the election of Jubilee Governor.

RELATED TOPICS:
Ali Roba
Milimani Law Courts
Jubilee
election petition

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Governor Ongwae's election upheld

Governor Ongwae's election upheld

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen loses seat

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen loses seat

Victory for Aden Duale as court upholds win

Victory for Aden Duale as court upholds win

What Tuju’s ‘strange’ inclusion in Uhuru Cabinet means to our politics

What Tuju’s ‘strange’ inclusion in Uhuru Cabinet means to our politics

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited