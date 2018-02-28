Court to give ruling in case challenging Governor Ali Roba’s election

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 07:59, Updated February 28th 2018 at 08:04 GMT +3

Governor Ali Roba

Mandera voters have their eyes trained on the big decision Wednesday when a petition challenging the election of Governor Ali Roba will be decided at 9am at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi before Justice Fred Ochieng’.

The Jubilee Governor is serving his second term and went against the will of elders defying the odds to be declared victorious on the August 8, 2017 polls.

ALSO READ: Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi election upheld

Roba, 42 is a pilot and seeking his election to be upheld. He is represented by Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Issa Mansour.

Former PC Hassan Noor Hassan of EFP moved to court to challenge the election of Jubilee Governor.