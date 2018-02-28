Fake doctor lures two school girls into sex den

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 27th 2018 at 23:27 GMT +3

Police in Malava are looking for a man accused of abducting two schoolgirls and defiling them.

The suspect allegedly waylaid the Form One student and Standard Eight pupil at a shop around 7pm on Monday.

The girls said the suspect, who was in the company of two other men, forced them into a car at Bukhakunga village and sped off.

Recounting their ordeal, one of the victims said their first stop was Lubao trading centre, about 20 kilometres away along the Kakamega–Webuye road.

“The driver and the other occupant of the car dropped us off at Lukume, where daktari hired two boda boda riders to take us to his house at Sawawa market. He told us that he would only release us in the following morning because it would be risky for us to return home at night. He demanded that we sleep with him. He defiled us in turns. Around 4am, he gave us a Sh100 note and asked us to leave,” said one of the minors.

The area assistant chief, Gerishom Matsanza, said the parent of one of the victims raised the alarm after her daughter returned home.

“We are aware of an incident where two schoolgirls were lured by a 'doctor' into his house and defiled. A parent of one of the girls reported the matter to us.

“He managed to escape but the police are looking for him. Investigations are also underway,” said Matsanza.

Reports emerged that the man was a primary school dropout and did not train as a doctor, as he has been claiming.

