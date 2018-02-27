Directorate of Criminal Investigations personnel moved in mass transfers

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 17:20, Updated February 27th 2018 at 17:59 GMT +3

George Kinoti (Right) when he took over from Ndegwa Muhoro as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations head. [Photo: Courtesy]

More than 400 Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) personnel were Monday moved in mass transfers.

This means some of the DCI officers you knew in your area are not there anymore.

ALSO READ: Flying Squad and Special Crimes Unit get new police bosses

The officers include 97 of the ranks of Inspector and Chief Inspector. The others are of sergeants, corporals and constables. Of these 40 of them are new DCI bosses at various divisions.

DCI boss George Kinoti said the changes were normal aimed at bolstering operations at the affected areas.

The changes come as Kinoti settles down amid many pending changes.

The new named DCIOs named include David Chebii (Parklands), Fatuma Hadi (Kilimani), Francis Wanjau (Dagorreti), Edwin Mungai (Embakasi) and Samuel Cheserek (Central).

Others are Patrick Maloba (Tigania West), Justus Munyasia (Muranga South), Richard Kipkoech (Tigania East) and Paul Mwita (Borabu).

The majority of the affected officers are those who were in reconstituted Flying Squad and Special Crimes Prevention Units.

The personnel who have been serving in crack units have been redeployed to various sections of the National Police Service in changes.

A new team of 100 personnel has been formed and will be based in Nairobi in reconstitution of the squad.

ALSO READ: New data centre to help combat crime in Kenya

The new team will be specifically used for short-term operations on need basis, officials aware of the changes said.

A pool of 50 vehicles that had been assigned to the disbanded has been stationed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters ready for use by the new team.