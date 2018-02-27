Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen election nullified

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 13:27, Updated February 27th 2018 at 14:06 GMT +3

Marakwet East Constituency is headed for a by-election after a court sitting in Eldoret nullified the August 8, 2017 parliamentary elections.

Justice George Kimondo ruled that the election results that declared Kangogo Bowen winner of the polls were marred with irregularities.

The court established that two ungazetted polling stations were used to tally the final results of the race.

“Election was not transparent, accurate and verifiable and failed to pass the constitutional threshold of fair and credible elections,” ruled Judge Kimondo.

The petition was filed by voter Sammy Kemboi, he claimed the election was marked with massive flaws and rigging.

MP Kangogo Bowen was declared winner in the polls after closely beating former MP Linah Kilimo by less than 1,000 votes.

Elsewhere in Kisii, Governor James Ongwae joined governors whose elections have been by the High Court.

High Court judge Hellen Omondi ordered the petitioner to pay Sh5 million in costs.

This is as the Kericho High Court upheld the election of Gideon Konchellah as Kilgoris MP.

Electoral agency IEBC was ordered to pay costs of the election petition to Konchellah and petitioner Julius Sunkuli after it was established it had failed to secure polling materials in two polling stations.

