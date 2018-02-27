Russia calls for daily truce in battled Syria Next Story
‘Tenants from hell’ destroy people’s homes leaving huge holes Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Twenty U.S. states sue federal government seeking end to Obamacare

By Reuters | Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 08:19, Updated February 27th 2018 at 08:26 GMT +3
A sign on an insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, San Diego, California, US. [Courtesy]

A coalition of 20 U.S. states sued the federal government on Monday over Obamacare, claiming the law was no longer constitutional after the repeal last year of its requirement that people have health insurance or pay a fine.

Led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, the lawsuit said that without the individual mandate, which was eliminated as part of the Republican tax law signed by President Donald Trump in December, Obamacare was unlawful.

ALSO READ: Australian PM declines to offer Trump any advice on gun control

“The U.S. Supreme Court already admitted that an individual mandate without a tax penalty is unconstitutional,” Paxton said in a statement. “With no remaining legitimate basis for the law, it is time that Americans are finally free from the stranglehold of Obamacare, once and for all,” he said.

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the Trump administration would defend the law in court.

The individual mandate in Obamacare was meant to ensure a viable health insurance market by forcing younger and healthier Americans to buy coverage.

Republicans have opposed the 2010 law formally known as the Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic policy achievement of Trump’s Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, since its inception.

Paxton and Schimel, both Republicans, were joined in the lawsuit by 18 states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Utah and West Virginia. It was filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas.

RELATED TOPICS:
Obamacare
Donald Trump
U.S. Supreme Court
barack obama

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Australian PM declines to offer Trump any advice on gun control

Australian PM declines to offer Trump any advice on gun control

U.S. gun lobby slams anti-gun 'elites' after Florida school massacre

U.S. gun lobby slams anti-gun 'elites' after Florida school massacre

U.S. students protest gun laws, Trump considers arming teachers

U.S. students protest gun laws, Trump considers arming teachers

Trump supports effort to tighten US gun laws

Trump supports effort to tighten US gun laws

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited