| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 09:43, Updated February 26th 2018 at 09:57 GMT +3

Starehe MP Charles Njagua at a past function [File, Standard]

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar has survived an election petition seeking to nullify his August 8, 2017 win.

High Court Judge Fred Ochieng ruled that he was duly elected and ordered the petitioner Steve Mbogo to pay Sh10 million in costs.

More to follow.