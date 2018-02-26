Three children die after house catches fire Runyenjes Next Story
Bahati MP asks county governments to regulate hawking

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has asked county governments to come up with regulations on relocation of hawkers from towns.

Mr Ngunjiri said it was improper to evict traders from various towns without providing them with alternative trading areas.

The MP was speaking during official opening of a science laboratory at Kimani Ngunjiri Secondary School in Lanet at the weekend.

Ngunjiri said it was disheartening to see many hawkers operating in Nairobi and Eldoret, among other towns in the country, frustrated by county enforcement officers.

He said roughing up of hawkers and destroying their goods could escalate into confrontations.

