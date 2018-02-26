Kenyan seeks medical appeal in the US where he was attacked a decade ago

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 25th 2018 at 22:18 GMT +3

A Kenyan teenager, who survived a homicide a decade ago in Atlanta, US, is appealing for help to settle Sh5 million hospital bill after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumour.

The donations are also meant to enable 17-year-old Jeremy Kuria to undergo further treatment in future.

ALSO READ: Death toll from Somalia blasts rises to 45: government official

Kuria underwent the operation to remove the growth that his family believes may have been triggered by a murderous attack in 2007 that left three of his family members dead.

According to the police, Jeremy’s mother Jane Kuria and two sisters – Isabela, 19 and Anabelle, 16 – were beaten to death on the fateful night of August 2007 leaving Jeremy and his cousin, who was then aged 10, with serious injuries.

A family member based in the US said Jeremy might have sustained severe injuries that caused a brain tumour when unknown assailants attacked his family at their Powder Springs home in the city.

After the US attack, Jeremy returned to Kenya and has been living with his grandmother.

Jeremy’s uncle, Waira Njau, confirmed to the Kansas State Network (KSN) that the teenager arrived in the US last Friday and was set to undergo medical scrutiny to evaluate if he could receive further treatment.

“He is already here. We as a family would like to have him undergo a further check-up at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta just to be sure that the tumour is not cancerous,” he told KSN.

Mr Njau said Jeremy would not be able to undergo any further treatment until the outstanding bill was cleared.

Kenyan American Community Church in Marietta, Georgia Atlanta, had scheduled a fundraiser for yesterday to contribute to Jeremy's medical fund.

ALSO READ: Thieves steal video camera from American doctors in Kericho

The church said it was receiving donations and hoped to raise the Sh5 million for Jeremy’s past medical bills and more for future bills as well.

According to KSN, Jeremy was yet to undergo a check-up at Scottish Rite Hospital to evaluate if there was need for further treatment.

Lost mother

Amid the call for donations, justice is yet to be served to Jeremy who lost his mother and two sisters.

For nearly 11 years now, the police have not made any arrests even as the family calls for action from the authorities.

“You can’t stop hurting,” Njau said. “We would like to know who did it and why. It’s a sad affair.”

ALSO READ: The tale of terror and defiance