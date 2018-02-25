Husband stabs wife to death, skins a dog before attempting suicide in Makueni

| Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 20:23, Updated February 25th 2018 at 20:25 GMT +3

Police in Makindu, Makueni County are investigating a bizarre incident where a man stabbed his wife nine times killing her instantly, then skinned a dog, roasted the meat and ate it before trying to commit suicide.

The man identified as Kisilu, 62, arrived at his home around mid-day from unknown place before picking a quarrel with his wife.

“The deceased had arrived from her shamba and that is when her husband arrived where he went straight to the house before killing her and consequently putting the body under bed,” said Winfrey Kyalo, a neighbor.

The man reportedly killed their dog, skinned, roasted and ate its meat.

Ms. Kyalo, a close neighbor said that the man after all those shocking actions fled but after a certain distance he stood, produced a knife and stabbed himself in the stomach with his intestine hanging out.

“He took to heels but after some distance he stood, and stabbed himself on the stomach and unable to run he fell on the spot,” said Ms. Kyalo.

When the man was asked why he had to kill his wife he blamed the death on village headman as reported by Ms. Kyalo.

Locals reported that the couple had moved there recently but since then they have been having domestic quarrels.

The area assistant chief Joseph Ndolo who confirmed the killing cautioned locals from taking law in their hands when domestic feuds ensue.

“When domestic quarrel transpire let’s embrace other ways of solving problems. It’s not lawful to kill others”, said Ndolo.

The body of the woman was picked and taken to Makindu Sub-county hospital mortuary with the man taken in to the same hospital for treatment under watch of police officers.