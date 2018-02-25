Rogue tenants completely trash home by stabbing knives into walls leaving gaping holes

| Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 15:22, Updated February 25th 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3

Knives were found stabbed in the walls throughout the property. [Photo: Courtesy]

Landlord Tom Fraser, 50, returned from a work posting away to find his home completely trashed - with holes punched in walls, the wiring ripped out and doors smashed into pieces.

So-called 'tenants from hell' have trashed a home by stabbing knives into the walls and littering it with filthy clothes and shattered glass, causing £28,076 worth of damage, a homeowner claims.

Tom Fraser, 50, rented out his home in Goodna, Queensland, Australia when he had to move away for work as a rigger.

But he was shocked to find his home destroyed when he returned.

Broken glass was littered throughout the house. [Photo: Courtesy]

The floors were littered with rubble and drug paraphernalia, multiple holes were punched in walls and doors were smashed into pieces.

Even the wiring was ripped out of the walls and the power sockets lay broken on the floor.

Tom spoke to an international news outlet to warn other landlords against leasing property privately. He had decided to avoid real estate agent fees by striking a deal directly with the tenant.

But six months after she moved in, Tom said that she stopped paying rent. When he returned from his job, he found his home destroyed and the young mum was nowhere to be seen. Holes were visible in almost every wall and door. [Photo: Courtesy]

“One woman, one child - you'd think there would be no problem,” he said.

“All I ever tried to do was help that person and this is how I get repaid.”

“I feel used, I feel abused, taken advantage of,” he said.

Women's clothes, children's uniforms and school books were tossed amongst the rubble left at the house.

Tom said that he had complete faith in the woman who was an old friend so he believed his poperty was in safe hands.

And to compound his woes, Tom's home insurance policy has lapsed, which he blames partly on his lack of access to phone reception and email while working remotely.

So Tom - described locally as 'generous' and a 'gentleman' is now saddled with both the mortgage and the hefty repair bills.

But his local estate agent, Rudy Grommen at Ray White estate agent, who sold Tom the house in 2015 has rushed to his aid and set up a crowdfunding page to help Tom fund his extensive repair bills. Wiring was pulled out of the walls and the floors were covered in broken glass. [Photo: Courtesy]

Another woman has also spoken out after her property in Queensland was allegedly trashed by a rogue tenant who refused to pay their rent.

Anne Coutts-Smith said she is still owed $5,000 in rent for her her townhouse in Logan but her tenant has refused to leave.

Anne fears for the condition of her property, and said that she broke the locks to gain access and found human waste and drug paraphernalia throughout the house.

She warned property owners against renting privately and advised people to either do their research thoroughly on a potential tenant or just rent it through a real estate agent.