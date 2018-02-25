Indian actress Srivedi dies at 54 after suffering heart attack

| Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 10:06, Updated February 25th 2018 at 10:13 GMT +3

Bollywood actress Srivedi Kapoor dies at 54 after suffering heart attack. [Photo: Courtesy]

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has died after suffering a heart attack in Dubai, her former manager said on Sunday.

The shock death of the beloved Indian star aged 54, who reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late Saturday night, prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood actors.

"It is shocking and sad. Mr Kapoor (her husband) was with her," her former manager Punkej Kharbanda told AFP.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan in southern Tamil Nadu state, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades.

She worked in India's regional Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language films before entering Bollywood.

Though she made her Bollywood debut in 1979, Sridevi made a name for herself after appearing in a string of blockbuster films including "Chandni", "Mr India", "Mawali" ("Scoundrel") and "Tohfa" ("Gift").

The actor made it big in Indian movies after her 1982 Tamil film "Moondram Pirai", playing the same role in its Hindi remake, "Sadma" ("Trauma").

Her portrayal of a woman suffering from amnesia has been described by many critics as "a milestone in her illustrious career".

Amal Haasan, a popular actor and her co-star in "Sadma", paid tribute to her on Twitter.

"Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved," Haasan tweeted.

"Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her," he added.

'I have no words'

In an interview with The New Indian Express in 2013, Sridevi spoke of missing out on a carefree childhood when she began working as an actor in the 1970s.

"I lost out on going to school and college life but I got into the film industry and worked without a gap -- from child actor I went straight to heroine. There was no time to think and I was grateful for it," she said.

"In order to get something you have to lose something. You can't have everything in life. So I am happy with what I got."

She was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for her services to the film industry.

She was especially admired for her ability to overcome language barriers and working in different regional film industries.

Sridevi appeared in around 300 films and was set to see her older daughter Jhanvi make her Bollywood debut soon.