Five students arrested for being in possession of bhang

By Fred Kibor | Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 24th 2018 at 20:52 GMT +3

Police in Iten are holding five students who were found with bhang, hinting at a problem of drug abuse among learners in the area.

The suspects are students of a university in Eldoret and a secondary school in Iten.

The secondary school students were nabbed with two rolls of the illegal drug hidden in their underwear.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of the university students at Miti Moja Estate.

Keiyo North OCPD Mwenda Meme said the high school students were cooperative.

“We searched the secondary school boys and found no drugs, but after interrogation they opened up and revealed to us that university students were supplying them with the drugs.

They then led us to the house where the suspects live in Eldoret,” said the police boss.

Director of Education Joseph Wamocho said head teachers have been instructed to be more vigilant to curb drug use in schools.

