Two killed over cattle rustling

Two middle-aged suspected cattle rustlers were lynched near Kodada village, Rachuonyo East sub county.

Residents claimed the two have been taking advantage of the low water levels of River Sondu that separates Homa Bay and Kericho counties to steal cattle.

The two were spotted alongside another man riding on a motorbike to the village at about 9pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist fled as the two were being interrogated by residents who doubted their mission.

Attempts by the men to escape were thwarted by locals who descended on them with crude weapons before setting their bodies on fire.

Wangchieng Chief Elisher Odiwuor said the unidentified men are suspected to be residents of Kericho County.

“Their bodies have been taken to Rachuonyo Sub county hospital mortuary,” said Mr Odiwuor.

He expressed concern over cattle rustling which becomes rampant each time the water levels in the river drop.

“The residents suspect they collaborate with locals to steal cattle. But I urge them to stop taking the law into their hands because this can lead to deaths of innocent people,” the chief said.

