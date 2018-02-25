Leaders mourn ODM official Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Two killed over cattle rustling

By James Omoro | Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 24th 2018 at 20:28 GMT +3

Two middle-aged suspected cattle rustlers were lynched near Kodada village, Rachuonyo East sub county.

ALSO READ: Cattle rustling scars that just won't heal soon

Residents claimed the two have been taking advantage of the low water levels of River Sondu that separates Homa Bay and Kericho counties to steal cattle.

The two were spotted alongside another man riding on a motorbike to the village at about 9pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist fled as the two were being interrogated by residents who doubted their mission.

Attempts by the men to escape were thwarted by locals who descended on them with crude weapons before setting their bodies on fire.

Wangchieng Chief Elisher Odiwuor said the unidentified men are suspected to be residents of Kericho County.

“Their bodies have been taken to Rachuonyo Sub county hospital mortuary,” said Mr Odiwuor.

He expressed concern over cattle rustling which becomes rampant each time the water levels in the river drop.

“The residents suspect they collaborate with locals to steal cattle. But I urge them to stop taking the law into their hands because this can lead to deaths of innocent people,” the chief said.

ALSO READ: Save us from the cold, villagers plead

RELATED TOPICS:
cattle rustling
lynching

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Bandits force farmers to sell cattle for a song

Bandits force farmers to sell cattle for a song

Over 10,000 heads of cattle e-tagged in Laikipia to curb theft

Over 10,000 heads of cattle e-tagged in Laikipia to curb theft

Six people killed in Kerio valley bandit attacks

Six people killed in Kerio valley bandit attacks

Four counties partner with Kenya Meat Commission

Four counties partner with Kenya Meat Commission

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited