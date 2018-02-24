Angry mourners dump body in a Taita-Taveta supermarket Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Samboja: Take your rogue jumbos elsewhere

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 09:46, Updated February 24th 2018 at 09:56 GMT +3
The jumbos who have been entangled in a human-wildlife conflict in Solio Ranch were transferred to Tsavo National Park [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Taita Taveta leaders have asked the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to halt translocation of elephants to Tsavo National Park immediately.

Led by Governor Granton Samboja, MPs Jones Mlolwa (Voi), Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) and Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate), they said they will not allow KWS to convert the region into a dumping ground for troublesome jumbos.

ALSO READ: Tough job of moving jumbos

Speaking separately, the leaders said the translocation of more elephants into the region will worsen the situation as the county is one of the worst hit by persistent human wildlife conflict in Kenya.

On Wednesday, KWS started moving 20 elephants from Solio Ranch to Tsavo East National Park following persistent complaints from farmers who have lost their harvests to the roaming beasts.

“This is the best way to address the issue,” said Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala while launching the drive at Solio.

But Governor Samboja asked the CS to halt the exercise immediately and return the jumbos to Mt Kenya. “We will not allow rogueelephants here as this will worsen the situation here,” he said.

Mlolwa, Mwashako and Mwadime urged the government to address the human-wildlife conflict in the county before translocating more jumbos to the region.

RELATED TOPICS:
governor samboja
taita taveta county
tsavo national park
human-wildlife conflict

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Governor Samboja pledges to foster accountability

Governor Samboja pledges to foster accountability

Shock for women out to join army

Shock for women out to join army

Hungry lions feast on suspected poacher

Hungry lions feast on suspected poacher

Millions go to waste in stalled mega-projects

Millions go to waste in stalled mega-projects

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited