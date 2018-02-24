Raila fights to keep NASA marriage intact as siblings rivalry continues

| Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 21:38 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga (left) with his co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka during yesterday's ODM national governing council meeting at Orange House, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

NASA leader Raila Odinga yesterday hosted his fellow principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi in what might be looked at as a last ditch effort to hold the Opposition coalition together and avert a fall out.

The three have since the contentious swearing-in, been pulling at cross purposes as they individually plot for a future in Kenyan politics where friendships are forged over a little less than a hand shake and enmity borne out of the mundane.

Yesterday marked the first time the co-principals came face-to-face with ODM delegates, who continue to hold the belief that Kalonzo and Mudavadi betrayed Raila when he needed him most, forcing him to be sworn in alone.

Loggerheads

“I hear people saying Wiper is fighting with ODM, ANC and Ford Kenya. We are like a normal home setting where disputes are bound to happen. That doesn’t mean NASA is crumbling,” Raila said.

“Even in the institution of marriage, those who have a wife will tell you it is not happiness every day, there are always differences. The same is happening in NASA, we may differ but that does not mean our house is crumbling,” said the Opposition chief at the ODM National Governing Council (NGC).

Kalonzo and Mudavadi had been invited by Raila.

Since the January 30 event at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park, the three co-principals have been at odds to explain their absence. The four major parties that form NASA have been jostling for positions within Parliament and have from time to time been at loggerheads on the manner in which the coalition conducts its affairs.

Legislators from ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya have accused their ODM counterparts of bulldozing proposals made by their members and failing to consult other parties while making decisions that affect the coalition. In short, many say, NASA has been run as an extension of Raila’s ODM whose members feel more entitled to the spoils of the August 8 and October 26 elections. Even as the NGC continued, the differences that have been bubbling under within the party often made an appearance. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, also the ODM deputy party leader, set the tempo, when he issued what appeared a thinly veiled attack on Mudavadi and Kalonzo.

“Many of us in ODM have a feeling of dissatisfaction following recent events. As leaders in NASA, we have to stop being selfish and do away with conmen in our coalition since the struggle is real. We need to sacrifice and stop being cowards,” said Joho amid cheers.

The vocal governor, who was tasked with introducing the co-principals before the delegates, was among the handful of leaders who stood with Raila as he took the ‘oath of office’.

In response, Kalonzo said the coalition has to change tack if they were to turn tables on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee administration, proposing an end to violent confrontations. “If we don’t consult within NASA, then our agenda to change this country will get lost. There are a lot of problems bedeviling us at the moment which will take time to resolve. But we can only do so if we listen to each other,” Mudavadi said.

NASA is going through one of its sternest test with the loyalty and commitment of three of its generals being questioned everyday. The four principals have been putting up brave faces despite the fact that the court of public opinion already passing judgement.

Perhaps sensing this, Raila’s speech yesterday was largely reconcilliatory, reiterating the trio’s commitment to their cause. “We are mounting a formidable challenge to the culture of sham and stolen elections. That is the campaign for electoral justice that we have been on since late 2017 and which will run till justice is done,” Raila said.

Widening rift

“All over the world, coalitions are formed either to win elections or to form governments. In our case, we made history by living past 2013 elections and expanding beyond CORD into NASA to fight together in 2017 and beyond,” he said.

But even as they sought to assure their bases of a united front, key issues around the coalition cannot find space under the already crowded NASA carpet. Raila’s swearing in has energised and focused the political career of a man who at one point appeared satisfied with playing king maker, but now looks to have his eyes set at another run at the presidency.

The new ambition has left both Mudavadi and Kalonzo on the outside, trying to peer into Raila’s crystal ball before they decide on their next move.

Despite the obvious under currents, none of the three leaders openly agrees to a widening rift. Privately though, those close to them speak of a growing intolerance, a sort of entitlement and three very ferocious ambitions that might prove fatal to the NASA dream.

However, the three principals are convinced that the differences do not outweigh their common goal. “Kalonzo is not a fool, neither is he a coward or a watermelon, which is a beautiful fruit. Sibling’s rivalry is healthy,” said Kalonzo.