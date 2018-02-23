Chuka University student stabbed after eating landlord’s 'mango', police launch probe

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 10:37, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3

Police in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, are investigating a case where a female student from Chuka University was allegedly stabbed by her landlord.

ALSO READ: IG Boinnet sued over police transfer

The student is said to have eaten a mango from the landlord's orchard.

She is receiving treatment at Chuka hospital.

Chuka/Igambang'ombe police boss Barasa Saiya said the suspect was already arrested after the Thursday night's incident.

Students from the institution who reside outside have protested the incident saying cases of insecurity were on the rise in the recent past.

A second year Arts student Mr Abong'o Abong'o who spoke on behalf of the students said the issue of insecurity has been escalating and the worst thing was that the institution and the police department were not taking any serious action to curb this.

He said many students have been mugged on their way to their hostels after classes and nobody has ever been arrested for this.

Last year, he added, a female student was raped by his landlord and the institution kept numb about it.

The case is filed in Chuka law courts.

ALSO READ: New rules give traffic police extra muscles

“If the police are concerned with our security, there would have been an arrangements to ensure there were daily patrols around the university to arrest criminals who hang around in the evenings.

We want the world to know what we usually face in this institution," he said.

Whenever we report such a case, he added, we are told to wait for investigations to take place but we cannot stomach this anymore.

“We live in a lot of fear in this area and we want police and the institution to assure us security," he said.

He called on the University management to find a way of building more hostels within the University compound where those living outside the school could be accommodated.